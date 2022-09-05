Wyoming High School Football Standings: Sept. 5, 2022

Wyoming High School football’s first full week of action is done.

Here are the standings for all the games that have been played through Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Teams that are tied are listed in alphabetical order.

Class 4A:

(Overall & Conference Record are the same)

Cheyenne East 2-0

Sheridan 2-0

Thunder Basin 2-0

Campbell County 1-1

Cheyenne Central 1-1

Natrona County 1-1

Rock Springs 1-1

Cheyenne South 0-2

Kelly Walsh 0-2

Laramie 0-2

Class 3A:

East Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Buffalo 1-0

Lander 1-0

Rawlins 1-0

Worland 1-0

Douglas 0-1

Riverton 0-2

West Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Star Valley 2-0

Cody 1-0

Jackson 1-1

Powell 1-1

Evanston 0-2

Green River 0-2

Class 2A:

East Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Tongue River 2-0

Glenrock 1-0

Upton-Sundance 0-0

Big Horn 0-1

Burns 0-1

Newcastle 0-1

Torrington 0-2

Wheatland 0-2

West Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Cokeville 1-0

Lovell 1-0

Mountain View 1-0

Lyman 1-1

Kemmerer 0-1

Pinedale 0-1

Thermopolis 0-1

Class 1A 9-man:

East Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 1-0

Pine Bluffs 1-0

Guernsey-Sunrise 0-1

Lusk 0-1

Moorcroft 0-1

Saratoga 0-1

Southeast 0-1

Wright 0-1

West Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Big Piney 1-0

Greybull 1-0

Riverside 1-0

Rocky Mountain 1-0

Wind River 1-0

Wyoming Indian 1-0

Shoshoni 0-1

St. Stephens 0-1

Class 1A 6-Man:

North Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Midwest 2-0

Burlington 1-0

Kaycee 1-0

Hulett 0-1

Ten Sleep 0-1

Meeteetse 0-2

South Conference (Overall Record, Conference Record)

Dubois 1-0

Encampment 1-0

Little Snake River 1-0

Farson-Eden 0-0

H.E.M. 0-1