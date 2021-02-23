Macy Martin's single "Stupid" is all about letting go in a relationship -- a carefree, mid tempo-love song -- and now, it's got a colorful music video to match. Press play above to watch; it's premiering exclusively on The Boot.

Martin filmed her "Stupid" music video in Nashville in late 2020. The song, she says, is an acknowledgement that everyone acts at least a little out of character when they're in the "honeymoon phase" of a new relationship. "We lose our inhibitions and fall into a fever dream of sorts," she describes.

""Stupid" is about letting go of all the ideas of what 'love' is supposed to be and just following your own rabbit hole into the wonderland of it all -- even if it means you go a little mad and blind to everything around you but that person," Martin reflects. "Feeling butterflies in the pit of my stomach each time it happens reminds me that love is still real, fun and an exhilarating part of living."

Palmer Lee, Baylor Wilson and Chris Yurchuck co-wrote "Stupid." Garen Gueyikian produced the song, and Jon Kaplan mixed it, while Chrissy Yoder directed Martin's new music video.

"I hope this song reminds people that it’s okay to be dumb and blind in love. Too often, I feel like we take love all too seriously and forget that the 'stupid' and giddy moments are what add fuel to the fire," Martin says. "As a deep-rooted romantic myself, the little moments like what you’d find in a Hallmark movie or cliché rom-com are still what makes my heart skip a beat. It’s okay to feel those things and want to be swept off your feet!"

"Stupid" is one of two recent singles from Martin. Both this song and "Enough" followed "I Miss You" -- co-written by Carly Pearce, Nathan Spicer and April Geesbright -- and Martin released another new song, called "Strange Times," on Feb 5. She's planning to drop an EP this summer as well.

A 2020 Belmont University graduate, Martin is a Texas native who has been singing in public since she was six years old, when she performed at Miss America's Miss Texas pageant. She's the founder of Macy's Toy Box, a non-profit organization she began when she was in second grade to collect and distribute new and gently used toys to children in need; the charity has since expanded to include food and clothing distribution efforts, and has partnered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and other children's hospitals, Make-a-Wish and Nashville's Bridge Ministries.

