The "Madness" continues for Maddie & Tae in 2022: They've just announced Through the Madness Vol. 1, an eight-song collection that the duo explains will be the first release in a new chapter of music.

The tracklist includes the duo's current single, "Woman You Got," as well as "Madness" — a late October release that charts life's often-rocky path and declares devotion to the life partners that stay steadfast during those ups and downs. For Maddie & Tae bandmates Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr, those partners are their husbands, "the guys who changed our last names," the two explained when they put out the song.

While Maddie & Tae have also recently released two other songs, "Life Ain't Fair" and "Mood Ring," those cuts won't appear on Through the Madness Vol. 1; what the tracklist features, however, is six brand-new songs. Both Kerr and Font are co-writers on every single track, further cementing their status as powerful storytellers and songwriters who bring their personal backstories into their album projects.

Two of the tracks on the collection are collaborations with female music industry mainstays: Lori McKenna lends her voice to "The Other Side," a song on the album that she co-wrote with Font, Kerr and Kerr's singer-songwriter husband, Josh. Morgane Stapleton, who serves as backing vocalist to her superstar husband Chris, joins Maddie & Tae in another duet, "Don't Make Her Look Dumb."

With the onset of their next musical chapter, Maddie & Tae are also launching their official fanclub. Those who join can preorder Through the Madness Vol. 1, as well as special signed copies of the album.

Through the Madness Vol. 1 will be out on Jan. 28, and before it drops, the duo will head out as headliners for the 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour. That run begins on Jan. 6.

Maddie & Tae's Through the Madness Vol. 1 Tracklist:

1. What It’s Like Loving You (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr, Jordan Minton)

2. Woman You Got (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Mark Holman, Laura Veltz)

3. Don’t Make Her Look Dumb (Feat. Morgane Stapleton) (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Barry Dean, Luke Laird)

4. Grown Man Cry (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Eric Arjes, Jordan Minton)

5. Madness (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Jessie Jo Dillon, Zach Kale)

6. The Other Side (Feat. Lori McKenna) (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr, Lori McKenna)

7. Wish You The Best (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)*

8. Strangers (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Adam Hambrick, Jimmy Robbins)

