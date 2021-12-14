85 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 85 miles per hour are possible in southeast Wyoming on Wednesday.

The agency says winds of at least 80 miles per hour are possible between Cheyenne and Laramie, with higher gusts possible elsewhere.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

6:30 AM Tuesday, December 14th – High Wind Warnings are in effect for Wednesday beginning at 8am MST and will go through 5am MST Thursday. As it stands right now, there are potentials for wind gusts of 80 mph between Cheyenne and Laramie with locally higher winds possible across southeastern Wyoming. Be sure to dial 511 or check wyoroad.info for road information prior to traveling.

Strong winds are also expected today in some area: