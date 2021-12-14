Get ready for the Cagenaissance. After his incredible performance in this year’s Pig, Nicolas Cage’s next big role is as himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where the brilliant, quirky star pokes fun at his image as a brilliant, quirky dude who reluctantly accepts a gig hanging out at a wealthy fan’s birthday party because, well, he needs the money. (Don’t we all, Nic. Don’t we all.)

It’s basically Cage’s JCVD and based on the first trailer for the movie — which also stars Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, and Pedro Pascal as the wealthy fan — it looks very promising. Watch it below:

Cage being horrified by a wax statue of himself from Face/Off — then trying to buy it for his own collection of weird crap is the most Nicolas Cage thing I’ve ever seen.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Nicolas Cage stars as... Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is scheduled to open in theaters on April 22.

