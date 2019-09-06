Maddie & Tae are continuing to share their story. The duo of Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye will release their new EP Everywhere I'm Goin' on Oct. 18, featuring five new tracks and a collaboration with Dierks Bentley.

Fans get a taste of the new collection with the release of the EP's closing track, "Bathroom Floor," a spirited song that has Dye and Marlow serving as the loyal companions who help nurse a friend's broken heart back to health with a lively night of downtown bars and dancing.

"Get up off the bathroom floor / Let's wipe the tears off your cheek / Put on a dress and get out that door / Girl the first shot's on me / Let's jump into a cab downtown / Let a sexy man spin you around / Let's show that heart some neon magic / Til we're drunk and laughing / Back on the bathroom floor," they sing over rollicking melody of banjo and guitar.

All five tracks were written by the duo alongside top writers Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins and Dye's fiance, Josh Kerr. Maddie & Tae also team up with Bentley on a track titled "Lay Here With Me," described as a "vocal power duet," while "Trying on Rings" is reflective of Marlow and fiance Jonah Font's story.

Everywhere I'm Goin' is the follow up to the duo's first EP released in April 2019, One Heart to Another, that included singles "Friends Don't" and "Die From a Broken Heart." Both EPs are said to be portions of an upcoming full album.

“We are so excited to keep telling our story through this next collection of songs. We are so proud to have co-written all of these songs as well. This project as a whole is super personal, but these five songs in particular take you on an even deeper dive into our lives," Marlow explains in a press release. “We were absolutely blown away by the reaction to the first part of the album,” Dye says. “Hearing our fans relate to our stories is something that will never get old. We can’t wait to continue to show more of our hearts and journey through this next chapter of music.”

The pair are set to re-join Runaway June as opening acts on Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty Tour 360 when it relaunches on Sept. 10 and continues through Oct. 31.