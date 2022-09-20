A Laramie man is facing felony charges stemming from an arrest on Sunday. On September 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were notified of a possible credit card fraud occurring at two separate Laramie businesses.

Further investigation resulted in 43-year-old Dustin S. Swinford being arrested for Unlawful Use of Credit Card, WS 6-3-802.

Wyoming Statute 6-3-802(ciii) states a person is guilty of unlawful use of a credit card if, with the intent to obtain property or services by fraud, he uses a credit card, or the number or description of a credit card, issued to another person without the consent of that person.

Unlawful use of a credit card is A felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than ten (10) years, a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00), or both if the value of the property or services purchased or obtained in violation of this section within any sixty (60) day period in the state of Wyoming totals one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more in the aggregate.