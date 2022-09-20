Sick of the Hot Weather? A Major Cooldown Is on the Way
Those in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle who are sick of the hot weather are in luck, as a major cooldown is on the way.
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says most areas will see highs in the upper 70s to 80s today, with some 90s showing up in lower elevations, but a cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing much cooler temperatures to the region.
"Wednesday will be much cooler with mostly cloudy skies and showers possible along the I-80 corridor and southward," the NWS said.
The NWS says Wednesday's highs in a few locations could be more than 30 degrees cooler than today's highs.
