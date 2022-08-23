Man Dead After Crashing Into Semi, Guardrail on I-80 in Wyoming

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a prior medical condition may be to blame for a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 that left a man dead.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, near milepost 13.33, just east of Evanston.

The patrol says 59-year-old Ohio resident Joel Simpson was headed east in the middle lane when he drifted into a semi in the right-hand lane, crossed over the middle and left-hand lanes, went into the median, and crashed into a guardrail.

Simpson, who was wearing his seat belt, was taken to Evanston Regional Hospital and then flown to the University of Utah Hospital where he passed away on Monday, Aug. 15.

Simpson's passenger told troopers that prior to the crash, Simpson had complained of indigestion pain and had requested medication for the discomfort.

She says the two had just left a hotel in Evanston when Simpson slumped over and collided with the semi.

She and the semi driver were uninjured in the crash.

