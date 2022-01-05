Most of I-80 in Wyoming Closed Due to Winter Conditions, Crashes

11:30 A.M. UPDATE:

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. tonight before crews get the stretch between Rawlins and Cheyenne back open.

10:19 A.M. UPDATE:

Both lanes between Laramie and Cheyenne are now closed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Evanston and Laramie.

As of 9:48 a.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation had no estimate as to when I-80 might reopen.

Reduced visibility conditions are also being reported between Laramie and Cheyenne.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closures.

