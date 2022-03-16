Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-80 in Wyoming While Lying in Road

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

A pedestrian was killed late Monday night after being run over on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. near milepost 8.37, just east of Evanston.

The patrol says 30-year-old Texas resident Cheyenne Thacker was lying in the middle of the interstate when she was struck and killed by an eastbound pickup.

The pickup driver and their two passengers were not injured in the crash.

According to a crash summary, evidence at the scene indicated Thacker exited a semi that was parked nearby and made her way, alone, to where she was struck.

A possible medical condition is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

Thacker is the third pedestrian to die on Wyoming's highways so far this year.

