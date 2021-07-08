Man Hospitalized After Shootout With Wyoming Police Officers

Police in Green River say a man has been hospitalized after a late Tuesday night shootout with Green River police officers.

That's according to a post on the Green River Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, police were called a little before 11 p.m. Tuesday night on a report of a man with a gun threatening people with a gun in the FMC Park area.

Police saw a vehicle matching the description given by the caller, and attempted to stop it near Uinta Drive. But the driver refused to get out of the vehicle, and instead started shooting at police. Police returned fire, wounding the man.

He was then transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs and was later transported to an out-of-state hospital. The name of the suspect has so far not been released by police.

The incident is being investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, as is standard in shooting incidents involving Wyoming law enforcement agencies.