Man Arrested After 100+ MPH Chase, Shootout With Wyoming Trooper

A Colorado man is behind bars following a high-speed chase and shootout with a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper.

Lt. Kyle McKay says it all started around 11:11 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, when a trooper tried to stop the man, who the patrol has yet to identify, for speeding on Interstate 25 in Cheyenne.

"The driver failed to stop and led law enforcement on a pursuit northbound out of Cheyenne at speeds over 100 mph," said McKay. "The pursuit entered Platte County where Platte County deputies were successful in deploying a tire deflation device."

Get our free mobile app

McKay says the driver then exited his car and began to shoot at the trooper who returned fire.

"The suspect ... was taken into custody after the exchange of gunfire with neither the trooper nor the suspect sustaining any injuries," said McKay.

"The suspect has been booked into the Platte County jail and the investigation has been turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation," McKay added.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)