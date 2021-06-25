Wyoming Trooper Injured, Suspect Dead After Exchanging Gunfire

A shootout in Lander Friday afternoon left a suspect dead and a trooper injured, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sinks Canyon Road.

Lt. Kyle McKay says a trooper conducted a traffic stop and moments into the stop the trooper and suspect exchanged gunfire.

Get our free mobile app

"The details of the investigation are still emerging," McKay said in a news release.

As is the case in all officer-involved shootings, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.