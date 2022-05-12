Man Survives Being Kidnapped, Assaulted In Fort Collins

Fort Collins police say two suspects are behind bars in connection with the kidnapping and assault of a man earlier this month.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, the investigation started on May 8 when police got a call from someone on Sherwood Forest Court.

The caller said an injured man had knocked on their door and asked for help.

When officers arrived they spoke to a 44-year-old man who said he had been kidnapped from a convenience store and driven to a storage facility on South Mulberry Street.

He told police he was then assaulted and stabbed before the suspects drove him to a different neighborhood and dropped him off. The man was taken to a local hospital, and police say he is expected to survive.

Police then got a search warrant for the storage facility where the assault happened. The investigation then led to a pair of arrests, according to the post:

"Amanda Causey, 40, of Wellington and Robert Williamson, 57, of Fort Collins. Causey was arrested on May 9 and booked into the Larimer County Jail. She was issued a combined $252,000 cash/surety bond and faces the following charges:
⚬ First degree kidnapping (class 1 felony)
⚬ Aggravated robbery (class 3 felony)
⚬ Criminal extortion (class 4 felony)
⚬ Second degree assault (class 4 felony)
⚬ Existing warrant for failure to comply/fugitive from other jurisdiction
Williamson was arrested on May 10 and issued a $400,000 cash/surety bond. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail for:
⚬ First degree kidnapping (class 1 felony)
⚬ Criminal extortion (class 4 felony)
⚬ Second degree assault (class 4 felony)
⚬ Tampering with physical evidence (class 6 felony)"

