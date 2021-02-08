Manning, Lynch Now Part of 10 Denver Broncos in Hall of Fame

Anyone who watches football knew this day was coming and now the time has officially come for former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts QB Peyton Manning.

According to the Denver Broncos, Manning will be one of members representing the class of 2021 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony set to take place in Canton, Ohio this summer on August 8. Manning is joined by another man who spent some time in a Broncos uniform, John Lynch, "Megatron" Calvin Johnson, Alan Faneca, Charles Woodson, Drew Pearson, Tom Flores and Bill Nunn.

Manning made the move to Denver after 13 years in Indianapolis. It was on of John Elway’s first major moves as a GM (an arguably his most notable and successfu)

In his 18 seasons, Manning leads the NFL in passing yards (71,940) passing touchdowns (539) and starts won by his team (196) tied with Brett Favre. In addition to those stats, Peyton also has a pretty neat trophy collection at home. He's a 14 time pro bowler, has 5 NFL MVP's, along with a Comeback Player of the Year award he snagged with the Broncos when he set the single season NFL touchdown passing record with 55. Manning also has two Lombardi trophies winning the Super Bowl with the Colts in 2006 and of course led the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 win against the Carolina Panthers.

On behalf of ALL of Bronco Nation, congratulations Peyton.

Manning now joins an already impressive list of Denver Broncos in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Denver Broncos in the Hall of Fame

