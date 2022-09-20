Margo Price Announces Upcoming Album &#8216;Strays&#8217; + Headlining Tour, Shares New Single &#8216;Change of Heart&#8217; [LISTEN]

Margo Price Announces Upcoming Album ‘Strays’ + Headlining Tour, Shares New Single ‘Change of Heart’ [LISTEN]

Alysse Gafkjen

Margo Price is back with a genre-bending, boundary-pushing new album. Set for release on Jan. 13, 2023, Strays features nine new tracks, including her previous single "Been to the Mountain," which dropped in August.

Her latest track "Change of Heart," out today (Sept. 20), shows off an evolved, psychedelic-tinged sound that mixes elements of 70s and 80s rock, shimmering pop and classic country songwriting. With infectious lyrics that radiate an aura of defiant, unshakable confidence, the track shows off Price's artistry in its strongest form yet.

Watch the trippy official music video for "Change of Heart" below:

Co-produced by Price and Jonathan Wilson (Angel Olsen, Father John Misty), Strays came together during week-long recording session at Fivestar Studio in California's scenic Topanga Canyon. The accomplished singer-songwriter began crafting this new batch of songs in 2020 while on a trip to South Carolina with her husband and fellow talented artist, Jeremy Ivey.

“I feel this urgency to keep moving, keep creating,” says Margo Price. “You get stuck in the same patterns of thinking, the same loops of addiction. But there comes a point where you just have to say, ‘I'm going to be here, I'm going to enjoy it, and I'm not going to put so much stock into checking the boxes for everyone else.’ I feel more mature in the way that I write now, I’m on more than just a search for large crowds and accolades. I’m trying to find what my soul needs.”

Strays also includes guest appearances from Sharon Van Etten and Lucius, along with guitar provided by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' Mike Campbell. Although it has been two years since Price's last full-length release — 2020's That's How Rumors Get Started — she's stayed busy with multiple side projects, including the creation of her new memoir Maybe We'll Make It, which is set for release on Oct. 4 via University of Texas Press.

Price has also announced over 30 new headlining shows, which are scheduled across the U.S. through March 2023. The trek includes performances in Austin, Portland, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia. She'll wrap up the tour with a return to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on March 9, which features support from outlaw country legend Jessi Colter.

In 2019, Price began working with Colter on a new solo album, which is still currently unreleased. In June 2022, after the pair appeared at the Country Music Hall of Fame together, Price shared a few snapshots from the event with an update on their collaboration.

"I produced a record for Jessi almost four years ago and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it! PS to the labels who don’t get real music & passed on it, you must have your ears shoved up your a--," Price tweeted

Tickets for all newly-added tour dates will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time this Friday, Sept 23, with pre-sales beginning at 10 a.m. local time tomorrow, Sept. 21. Additional ticketing information is available at Margo Price's official website.

Margo Price, Strays Track List:

1. "Been to the Mountain"
2. "Light Me Up" (ft. Mike Campbell)
3. "Radio" (ft. Sharon Van Etten)
4. "Change of Heart"
5. "County Road"
6. "Time Machine"
7. "Hell in the Heartland"
8. "Anytime You Call" (ft. Lucius)
9. "Lydia"

