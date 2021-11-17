As we start nearing towards the end of 2021, we get closer and closer to the arrival of the highly anticipated fourth installment of the Matrix series While details surrounding the movie have been shrouded in mystery, we know a lot more now than we did six months ago. And now, we have a brand-new poster to gaze at as we anxiously wait for December to arrive.

Titled The Matrix Resurrections, the Lana Wachowski-directed film will bring back franchise vets Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett-Smith. In October, it was confirmed that the movie will be rated R for “violence and some language.” A month later, a proper trailer arrived, giving us a sneak peek at the beguiling, terrifying world that awaits us. Still, the actual contents of the plot remain uncovered.

Check out the new poster below:

Reeves’ Neo is front-and-center, flanked by Moss as Trinity and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus. Further back on the left, we see Pinkett Smith as Niobe, with Jessica Henwick’s blue-haired Bugs on the right.

Here's the official synopsis from Warner Bros.:

In two realities—everyday life and what lies behind it—Thomas (Keanu Reeves) will again have to choose to follow the white rabbit. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is more dangerous than ever. Directed, produced and co-written by Lana Wachowski.

The Matrix Resurrections debuts in theaters on December 25, Christmas Day. It will also stream on the ad-free tier of HBO Max on that same date, and will be available for a month before leaving the platform.