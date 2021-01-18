Matt Damon Reportedly Joins Cast of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Matt Damon has reportedly joined the cast of Taika Waititi’s upcoming MCU film Thor: Love and Thunder. According to Australia News, Damon and his family were quarantining in Sydney in advance of the shoot. The exact details of his involvement are still unknown, though Damon’s previous involvement in the franchise might offer a clue.

The last time Damon appeared in a Marvel movie was a quick cameo in Thor: Ragnarok, in which he played an Asgardian actor playing Loki in a theatrical production of Thor: The Dark World. The play, of course, is directed by the actual Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in a Hamletian effort to present the plot from his point of view. It seems likely that Damon will reprise his role of unnamed thespian, perhaps getting the chance to expand his character. Or maybe he just really wanted to make another cameo.

Also spotted quarantining in Australia are the Guardians of the Galaxy gang, including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff. They will support the core cast, which consists of Liam Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson. Christian Bale, known for his extensive work as Batman, will play the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder.

We'll have to wait quite a while to see the events of Thor: Love and Thunder unfold. The film is currently slated to be released on May 6, 2022.