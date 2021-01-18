Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen was a star when he played for the Pokes from 2015-2017. He was then drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2018 and has been a rising leader on the team.

In this video from 2018, just before he moved on from the Wyoming Cowboys to the NFL, Allen reflected on his time at the University of Wyoming with Sr. Associate Athletics Director and UW Hall of Famer Kevin McKinney. They discussed the turnaround for Wyoming football, his goals, thanking the fans, and more.

Allen was drafted by the Buffalo Bills as their seventh overall pick in the draft of the 2018 NFL Draft. That made Josh the highest-drafted NFL player from Wyoming so far.

In Buffalo, Allen began his pro-football career as Buffalo's backup quarterback, but he quickly worked his way to the starting position. Josh led the Bills to a 10-win season and their second playoff appearance since 1999 in his second season as a starting QB. In his third year in Buffalo, Josh led the team to its first divisional title and playoff win since 1995 and he broke several Bills passing records.

This year (2021) Josh and the Bills are on the cup of an appearance in Super Bowl LV in Tampa on February 7, 2021. On January 17, the bills secured a spot in the AFC Championship Game, the team's first appearance in one since 1994.

In that game, Allen finished 23-of-37 passing for 206 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.

The Bills will play defending champions the Kansas City Cheifs for a ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday, January 24.

Josh Allen in Action as a Wyoming Cowboy