Maximize Your Long Weekend in Wyoming’s ‘Best Weekend Getaway’

It's not too late to have a fabulous holiday weekend.

We've been waiting and waiting for this long holiday weekend. For some, the planning for these three days began long ago. Perhaps you have Labor Day weekend traditions that you partake in every single year.

Or maybe you're at a loss right now in the plan department.

It's OK! Holidays sometimes sneak up on you. Not everyone knows how they're going to spend the weekend until it actually arrives. Lucky for you, we've found a great weekend trip you can take right here in Wyoming.

Recently, we found a list of the Best Weekend Getaways in Every State from Reader's Digest. This is a list that encourages you to visit certain places if you're find yourself traveling to another state. Of course, you could hop on a plane and really travel this weekend or you can stay in Wyoming.

But you might still want that plane.

They chose Jackson Hole for us. Yep, the same place that all of the celebrities converge on each and every year. Honestly, unless you're up for some celebrity hunting, you might be better off going elsewhere. We have such a beautiful state with so much to offer in the great outdoors.

The article praised Jackson Hole for its outdoor activities. You can hike, ride horses, and fly fish, among other things. They also applauded the close proximity to two national parks, Grand Teton and Yellowstone.

Now, these are facts and they're not bad facts. Jackson Hole is a wonderful place to visit, but it's also like eight hours away. I think that if we want to enjoy the great outdoor activities, we can do that a lot closer to home and get a very similar, non-commercial experience.

Besides, you've seen the price on gas right now haven't you?

Pictures of the Stunning Popo Agie Wilderness Area in Wyoming The Popo Agie Wilderness rea is part of the Shoshone National Forest and is located in the mountains outside of Lander, Wyoming. The trail shown in this picture is closed to motor vehicles, the only way to see these sites is to ride in on horseback or hike in.