Guernsey Reservoir Water Levels To Be Lowered

The United States Bureau of Reclamation operations is going to lower Guernsey below the usable boat ramp levels before Labor Day weekend in order to replace the Guernsey Powerplant intake gate.

Once reduced to a river level, the reservoir will not be refilled until March 2022.

Following this announcement, the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails is allowing customers to move their current reservations to another park, or cancel current reservations at Guernsey State Park with a full refund for campsites reserved from August 30 through September 30, 2021.

Customers with reservations can go online or call Reserve America (1-877-996-7275) to move or cancel their reservation.

Guernsey’s Long Canyon and Main boat ramps will be usable until approximately August 29, After which Guernsey will not have any boat launch capabilities.

At the same time Guernsey is being lowered, Glendo Reservoir will also see dramatic decreases in water levels.