What a convenient coincidence that May 4th is upon us. Of course, the running joke with May 4th ever since 'Star Wars' has become a natural phenomenon of pop culture is the saying, 'May the 4th be with you!' That, of course, is a play on the phrase made famous from the iconic film franchise, 'May the Force be with you'. But it just so happens that Wyoming's favorite robot in any movie is from the 'Star Wars' franchise.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, there were a lot of robots within the Star Wars franchise along with the human/alien/Jedi element. But you had a few that were the most popular in the franchise. There was R2-D2, C3PO, BB-8 (from the later episodes), and one could even make a case for half man/Jedi and half machine, Darth Vader. Even the spirit of Obi-Wan Kenobi said to Luke Skywalker, "He's more machine now than man," when referencing Vader.

So throw Vader into the mix too. So who's Wyoming's favorite?

First, let's take a look at what movie robot had the most states. It should be known that Wyoming's favorite robot tied for being the favorite in the most states. Including Wyoming, its favorite movie robot was that for six states. And tying that somehow was the sentinels from 'The Matrix' franchise. What? The sentinels? They were evil! They couldn't even talk. They just kept trying to destroy the city of Zion along with Neo.

Neo found out a way to destroy them in 'Matrix Reloaded' because he realized he's Keanu Reeves. Great pick for a favorite movie robot, guys!

So let's get to Wyoming's. We know it's one of the Star Wars robots that I've mentioned. And as awesome as it could have been to choose Darth Vader, not only because he's originally Anakin Skywalker (spoiler alert), but also given how amazing that final scene was in 'Rogue One'...

Awesome, right! But too bad, Darth Vader is not our favorite robot.

Let's be honest, it's not BB-8. He had his moments in the final three episodes, but they are so lackluster in comparison to what our favorite is, he doesn't even get a YouTube clip. However, he was the favorite of two states, Hawaii and New Hampshire, who should reevaluate the value they place on movie robots.

We all know how important C3PO was for certain things, but his knowledge couldn't compare to the countless times R2-D2 was able to get Luke, Han, Leia, and Chewy all out of a jam...

So yes, R2-D2 is Wyoming's favorite movie robot with good reason.

That's only fitting given the fact that it is in fact, May 4th. With that being said, May the 4th be with you!

