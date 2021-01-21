Mayor Signs Proclamation Declaring Jan. 22 as USS Cheyenne Day

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins has signed his first proclamation in office declaring Friday, Jan. 22, as USS Cheyenne (SSN-773) Day, the city announced Thursday.

The proclamation honors the storied history of the last Los Angeles-class submarine built by Newport News Shipyards and her departing commander, John T. Gonser.

"Under the direction of Commander Gonser, the USS Cheyenne completed two highly successful Western Pacific deployments vital to our nation’s security and earned the coveted 2020 Battle Efficiency award," the city said in a press release.

Cheyenne was commissioned on Sept. 13, 1996, with Commander Peter H. Ozimik in command. She was transferred to her home port of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in 1998.

