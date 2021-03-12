One of Cheyenne's premier events for connecting local businesses and people in our community is fast approaching. Townsquare Media Cheyenne presents The annual Cheyenne Home and Garden Show, April 9 through 11, 2021 at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center. It's a free event and everyone is welcome!

Whether you’re planning on building, renovating, landscaping, or just looking for innovative ideas, there’s something for everyone. Meet the local professionals in building, decorating, landscaping and so much more.

The health and safety of our event attendees, staff, vendors, and their families is our number one concern.

You can expect the following COVID-19 safety precautions at the Cheyenne Home & Garden Show:

Masks are strongly encouraged and will be available at the entrance

Hand sanitizer will be readily available and each vendor will be required to have hand sanitizer at their booth

We have reduced the number of booths and allowed for additional spacing in between vendor booths to provide more space to stay socially distant

One-way traffic in all aisles

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation

Encouraging patrons to remain 6 feet apart

Cheyenne Home and Garden Show Hours:

Friday, April 9,2021, from 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM



Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM



Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 11:00 AM. – 3:00 PM

