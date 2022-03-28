The 19th Annual Cheyenne Home and Garden Show returns to Cheyenne April 8-10, 2022, brought to you by Townsquare Media and Cowboy Jones Carpet Cleaning LLC.

This year's show brings together Southeast Wyoming's premier experts in everything from landscaping, construction, interior design, lawn care, and more. Connect with your community's home and garden experts at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center.

Home and Garden Show Information

Dates/Times

Friday, April 8 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 9 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 10 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location

City of Cheyenne Ice & Events Center 1530 West Lincolnway

Vendor Information

Vendor space is still available. Reserve your booth space today!

Leslie.Hill@townsquaremedia.com

Phone 307-632-4400

Fax 307-632-1818

Townsquare Media - Attention: Leslie Hill

1912 Capitol Ave, Suite 300, Cheyenne, WY 82001