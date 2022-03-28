Save the Date! Cheyenne’s 2022 Home and Garden Opens April 8th
The 19th Annual Cheyenne Home and Garden Show returns to Cheyenne April 8-10, 2022, brought to you by Townsquare Media and Cowboy Jones Carpet Cleaning LLC.
This year's show brings together Southeast Wyoming's premier experts in everything from landscaping, construction, interior design, lawn care, and more. Connect with your community's home and garden experts at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center.
Home and Garden Show Information
Dates/Times
- Friday, April 8 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday, April 9 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday, April 10 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Location
- City of Cheyenne Ice & Events Center 1530 West Lincolnway
Vendor Information
Vendor space is still available. Reserve your booth space today!
Leslie.Hill@townsquaremedia.com
Phone 307-632-4400
Fax 307-632-1818
Townsquare Media - Attention: Leslie Hill
1912 Capitol Ave, Suite 300, Cheyenne, WY 82001