Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Armed Carjacking in Cheyenne

Two men have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in an armed carjacking in south Cheyenne in April 2020, Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray announced Thursday.

Oscar Alfredo Oritz, 20, of Cheyenne, was sentenced to 15 years and Jacob Nathaniel Hopkins Trigg, 19, of Erie, Colorado, was sentenced to nine years.

Cheyenne police say the two were walking in the middle of Southwest Drive around 10:30 p.m. on April 21, 2020, when the victim stopped to offer assistance.

"Ortiz brandished a rifle and demanded the victim turn over control of the vehicle," Murray said in a press release. "Trigg pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded he empty his pockets."

Ortiz and Trigg then ordered the victim out at gun point and fled to Colorado. They were later arrested after returning to Cheyenne.

"I want to send a clear message to would-be carjackers: Committing a senseless act of violence like carjacking will earn you a home in federal prison for a long time," said Murray.

Both Ortiz and Trigg will be on supervised release for five years once they are released from prison.

