Sheridan and Buffalo Rodeos See Familiar Names Win Events

Wyoming High School Rodeo competitors wrapped their regular season with two rodeos in Sheridan over three days of the holiday weekend.

Sheridan hosted a 1-day event last Saturday, while there were two days of the Buffalo rodeo last Sunday and Monday, also in Sheridan.

In Saturday’s Sheridan rodeo, Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis won the bareback riding with a 62. Clearmont’s Norris Graves took the saddle bronc with a 51. Bull Riding went to Kacy Jones with a 67.

In the timed events, Gillette’s Jordyn Morman won the barrel racing with a time of 18.074 seconds. Gracie Hardeman of Wilson was first in the breakaway roping. Her fast time was 3.940 seconds. Goat tying went to Haiden Thompson from Yoder with a time of 6.98 seconds. Maddie Eskew of Gillette was first in the pole bending. Her time was 20.710 seconds. Wellington, CO cowboy Bohdi Coombs won the steer wrestling with a time of 6.15. In first place in the team roping was Casper duo Teagan Bentley and partner Mason Trollinger. Their time was 6.14 seconds. Finally, in tie-down calf roping, the fastest run was turned in by William Albrecht from Sheridan in his home arena. He tied his calf in 12.11 seconds.

From the first round of the Buffalo rodeo in Sheridan on Sunday, Saratoga’s Tuker Carricato and Farrell split first place with 73-point rides. Laramie’s Kason Dory won the saddle bronc with a 69-point effort. Brody Hasenack of Jackson won the bull riding with a 71.

First place in the barrel racing went to Worland’s Maddie Fantaskey after a time of 17.765 seconds. Thompson won the breakaway roping in 3.59 seconds. It was Gillette’s Raelee Caldwell, who won the goat tying in 7.23 seconds. Makenzi Scott from Rock Springs took first in the pole bending. Her time was 20.178 seconds. Midwest’s Kall Mayfield won steer wrestling with a time of 5.44. Bentley and Trollinger won team roping for the second straight day. The duo stopped the clock at 5.22 seconds. Mayfield also captured tie-down calf roping in 12.84.

On the Monday holiday, high school rodeo competitors took part in the second round of the Buffalo rodeo. For the second straight performance, Carricato and Farrell split first place in the bareback with matching scores of 72. Wyarno’s Cian Ahern took the saddle bronc with a 58. Colton Coffman topped the bull riding after a 79-point ride.

Morman won her second barrel racing of the weekend action with a time of 17.635 seconds. In 3.25 seconds, Hardeman won her second breakaway roping round out of three last weekend. Thompson captured goat tying for the second time thanks to a run of 7.12. Pole Bending in the Buffalo rodeo was swept by Scott with her 20.444 second-effort on Monday. A new winner in the steer wrestling was Donald Quick from Craig, CO with a time of 8.47 seconds. The Longwell’s, McCoy and Jase, won team roping after a 6.78-second run. Albrecht was back on top of tie-down calf roping following a 10.38-second performance.

The state finals will be at the state fairgrounds in Douglas on June 10-12, 2021. The top four competitors from the season-long points-standings in each event after the state finals will represent Wyoming at the National High School Finals Rodeo on July 18-24, 2021, in Lincoln, NE.