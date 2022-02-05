Michael Bloomberg’s Colorado Housekeeper Kidnapped Then Rescued in Cheyenne, Wyoming

The abduction of former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s housekeeper from his Colorado ranch ended Thursday in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The New York Post reported that an armed suspect said Wednesday he wanted to make “an international scene” with the former billionaire New York mayor or his daughters.

Cheyenne Police captured the alleged kidnapper, Joseph Beecher, a day later at a Cheyenne, Wyoming, hotel after he reportedly abducted ranch housekeeper Amanda Edinger and forced her to drive through Denver and north to Wyoming.

The Post reports that the Bloombergs were not at home at the Rio Blanco County Ranch.

Beecher allegedly stole a weapon and other items from a former boss and landlord who fired and evicted him the day before the Bloomberg ranch kidnapping.

He allegedly rammed his truck through the Bloomberg Westlands Ranch gate and entered the residence to find just the housekeeper at work. He reportedly captured her and forced her to drive the pair away in her vehicle.

Location apps on the housekeeper’s cellphone and iPad directed law enforcement to the hideout location, according to 9News reports from an arrest affidavit.

“We're deeply grateful to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Wyoming law enforcement, the F.B.I. and other individuals for their swift and heroic action in this case in ensuring that no lives were lost and that the victim has been rescued and safely returned to her family," the Bloomberg family said in a statement via spokesperson Ty Trippet.

Beecher faces federal kidnapping charges.

