Batman returns!

(Not Batman Returns — like, Batman actually returned.)

The movie is called The Flash, but all anyone is really interested about in this movie is Batman, or technically Batmans. (Batmans? Batsman? Batmen? Probably Batmen.) The Flash has two; the incumbent Batman from Batman v Superman and Justice League, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton, returning to the role he played in Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns some 30 years ago. Decades later, how does Keaton look as Batman now?

Well, it’s tough to say. The only shot of Keaton is from behind. (You can see it above.) But you do hear a lot of Keaton in this first teaser for The Flash, which just debuted at DC FanDome. In voiceover, Keaton’s character says “Tell me something: You can go anywhere you want? Any timeline, any universe. Why do you want to stay and fight to save this one? You changed the future, and you changed the past.”

Interestingly, the sneak peak seems to include two different versions of Ezra Miller’s Flash, one with shorter hair and one with longer hair.

The trailer also features a shot of the classic Burton Batmobile as it’s discovered by Barry Allen. The shape of that car is so famous you can recognize it even when it’s covered by a tarp. You can watch the whole thing below.

The Flash is directed by It’s Andy Muschietti and scripted by Bumblebee’s Christina Hodson. In addition to Miller, Keaton, and Affleck, The Flash also stars Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Sasha Calle as a brand-new Supergirl, Maribel Verdu as the Flash’s mom, and Ron Livingston as Barry’s father, who was previously played in Justice League by Billy Crudup.

The Flash is scheduled to open in theaters on November 4, 2022.