Supergirl is dead. Long live Supergirl.

The CW series starring the Woman of Steel (starring Melissa Benoist) will conclude with its upcoming sixth season. But the DC Comics heroine isn’t going anywhere. Soon after the end of Supergirl a new version of the character will co-star in The Flash, the film for the DC Comics hero starring Ezra Miller.

The news was revealed by a Deadline report, which claims that Warner Bros. and DC saw “425 actresses” for the role before deciding on Sasha Calle, who plays Lola on the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless. She will be the first Latina actor to play the famous DC hero, who first debuted in 1959’s Action Comics #252. In a statement, The Flash director Andy Muschietti said:

I saw more than four hundred auditions. The US, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia . The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role.

Although technically a “solo” spinoff for Miller’s character, who first appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the Flash is far from the only superhero who will appear in the film. Warner Bros. previously announced that two different versions of Batman — Michael Keaton’s and Ben Affleck’s — will also turn up in the film, and now we can add this new Supergirl to the mix. It’s widely assumed the movie will adapt Flashpoint, the comic storyline set in a dark alternate universe filled with different versions of recognizable DC heroes. (Batman, for example, is Thomas Wayne, Bruce’s father.)

The Flash is currently scheduled to open in theaters on November 4, 2022.