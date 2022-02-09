Mid-Week Online Poll: 2022 Wyoming Congressional Race

2022 is an election year, and there aren't many races in this non-presidential election year that are garnering more attention than Rep. Liz Cheney's run for another term.

Cheney, of course, has broken ranks with most of her fellow Republicans by openly and frequently engaging in a war of words with former President Donald Trump. She's also angered quite a few Republicans by serving on a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 2021 riots in Washington D.C.

Trump, for his part, has endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman in the Republican congressional primary. Hageman, who finished third in the 2018 GOP Gubernatorial primary election, is a former Cheney ally who is well known for court fights with the federal government over natural resource issues.

Also in the race is State Senator Anthony Bouchard, a conservative firebrand known for his advocacy of gun rights legislation in the state legislature. Bouchard has on social media accused Hageman of being Cheney's ''BFF" back when she worked on Cheney's 2014 campaign.

Other candidates include Denton Knapp, a retired military officer, and businesswoman Robyn Belinsky of Sheridan. Wyoming's primary election isn't until August, but the candidates for Congress have been traveling and raising money for months now.

It's also worth noting that Wyoming has not elected a Democrat to Congress since Teno Roncalio of Rock Springs in the 1970s.

