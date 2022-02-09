Wyoming Reports 17 More COVID-19 Deaths, 4 From Laramie County

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 17 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,667.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:

An older adult Converse County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in February. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County man died in January. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County man died in January. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in January. She had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in January. He had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Laramie County man died in January. He had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another adult Laramie County woman died in January. She had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Platte County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Sheridan County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sublette County woman died in January. She had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Uinta County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Washakie County woman died in January. She had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, 84.46% of the state's deaths have been among people 60 and older, and at least 52.61% have involved people with underlying health conditions.

Not surprisingly, Laramie and Natrona counties have recorded the most deaths, 260 and 256, respectively, while Niobrara County has seen only nine.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

Here are some tips for self-care during the pandemic:

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">