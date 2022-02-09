Anti-Harassment Ordinance To Be Proposed In Cheyenne City Council
Cheyenne City Councilman Richard Johnson says he and four other council members plan to introduce an anti-harassment ordinance at Monday's meeting of the Cheyenne City Council.
Co-sponsors include council members Cook, Rinne, Esquibel, and Roybal
The ordinance reads in part as follows:
''It shall be unlawful and an offense for any person to maliciously and with the specific intent to intimidate or harass another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, or disability, commit any of the following acts:"
The prohibited acts include such things as destruction of property, assault, threaten, or producing content that would encourage violence
''against another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, or disability, broadcast, publish, or distribute, or cause or allow to be broadcast, published, or distributed, any message or material."
You can read the entire proposed ordinance below.
Violators of the ordinance would be liable for a fine of up to $750 and/or six months in jail.
When asked by Townsquare Media of Cheyenne on Wednesday morning why he felt the ordinance was needed, Johnson had the following comments;
