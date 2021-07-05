Miranda Lambert's happy tears are associated with much more than just her signature song. When the country superstar steps back from the microphone and brings her hands to her face, she's got family and friends on her mind.

This week's episode of the Secret History of Country Music podcast looks to understand Lambert through her song "The House That Built Me." It actually isn't her song, because two songwriting legends spent years working on it before she even had a chance to hear it, but let's be honest: It's her song.

Taste of Country's Adison Haager and Billy Dukes look back at Lambert's childhood and what she told ABC about growing up not just poor, but homeless. Additional sources include Setlist.fm and Roland Note, country music's most complete archive of dates and events.

Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin wrote "The House That Built Me," starting the song on Aug. 13, 2004 in Sundance, Utah. Everyone — including Lambert's boyfriend in 2009 (when she first heard it), Blake Shelton — turned the song down, but when the Texas-raised singer heard it, she knew it had to be hers.

