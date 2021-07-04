Top 10 Independence Day Songs
Nothing brings out the patriotism in us like Independence Day, and nobody loves the red, white and blue like country music stars.
Everyone from the legendary Johnny Cash to Charlie Daniels, Phil Vassar and Lee Greenwood have shown the world that they're true Americans by singing their hearts out about the country they love, and we've wrapped our favorites into a handy little list. Now all you need is a cooler of ice cold beer and a nice hot grill to make this the perfect patriotic celebration.
With the help of our list of the Top 10 Independence Day Songs, we hope your fireworks display will seem just a little brighter this year.
- 10
Phil Vassar, 'American Child'
Back in 2002, Phil Vassar gave country fans a taste of his life with this autobiographical tune about growing up middle class, in which he sings of the freedoms he's reaped as a result of being born on American soil. From playing baseball as a dirty-faced kid to raising a family of his own, the Virginia native is thanking his lucky stars he's a child of the great US of A, and that's why this song makes our Independence Day songs list without question.
- 9
Charlie Daniels, 'This Ain't No Rag It's a Flag'
There's no question why this song from Charlie Daniels charted in the Top 50 back in 2001. Not only does it bleed red for its country, but it came at a time when Americans were looking for some solid patriotism to cling to. "It's a symbol of the land where the good guys live, are you listening to what I said?" Daniels sings on the track, which is pro-USA and anti-terrorism. Watch out, bad guys, 'cause this country singer doesn't take anti-Americanism lightly.
- 8
Kenny Rogers, 'Homeland'
No two top songs honoring Independence Day are alike, and in this one, Kenny Rogers takes on a tamer take than Charlie Daniels with his patriotic track 'Homeland.' He's singing the praises of this great land -- like the white picket fences and wide open spaces -- rather than fighting to the death to defend it. Of course, that's not to say that the Texas singer doesn't love the land he lives on; he just wants us to appreciate its beauty before its wrath.
- 7
Randy Travis, 'America Will Always Stand'
It's time to break out those American flags and join hands with your neighbor, because Randy Travis says so. With "America Will Always Stand," he makes it clear that as a country, we're one nation, not a divided one. This track calls us to recognize those who fight for our freedom: our soldiers, whom he dubs "the world's greatest heroes." We can't help but admire Travis' effort to unite all Americans in a time we need unity most.
- 6
Aaron Tippin, 'Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly'
Where is Aaron Tippin from? Well, he was born by God's dear grace in an extraordinary place, where the stars and stripes and the eagle fly. He's American, of course, and in this song, which dropped on September 17 nearly 10 years ago, he puts a positive spin on the turmoil America overcame back in 2001. Tippin appreciates the land where he can live to do as he pleases, though he'll never forget the price paid for his precious freedom.
- 5
Lee Greenwood, 'God Bless the U.S.A.'
Despite its huge resurgence following the September 11 attacks, Lee Greenwood was singing his patriotism and blessing the USA way back in 1984, when this Independence Day-ready song first made waves. The California country star doesn't hold back when he calls on all Americans to stand up with his proud anthem about this free country, and keeps it pretty simple when he says: "There ain't no doubt I love this land, God bless the U.S.A."
- 4
Brooks and Dunn, 'Only in America'
Though, like many of the others on our Independence Day songs list, this Brooks & Dunn favorite was released in 2001, it surfaced months before the September 11 terrorist attacks. Ironic? Not really. This country pair just really love America, the only place where you can dream in red, white and blue and "as big as we want to." It's true, we do all get a chance in this free country, and thanks to the country duo, we have this constant patriotic reminder of the great opportunities we're blessed with by living in the promised land.
- 3
Toby Keith, 'Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue'
Toby Keith's 'Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,' written in honor of his late father and in memory of those lost in 2001, acted as the lead single from his 2002 Unleashed album and peaked at No. 1 over Fourth of July weekend, appropriately. Hell hath no fury like Uncle Sam scorned, and Toby Keith is singing straight to the terrorists who impeded American freedom more than a decade ago. There's really no question why this track is a shoo-in for a top Independence Day songs list!
- 2
Johnny Cash, 'Ragged Old Flag'
We like this Johnny Cash tune, because rather than rely on steel guitars and a big drumbeat backing, the late Man in Black uses his storytelling ability to make us really feel the same sense of pride that our forefathers must have felt when they were establishing this great country. Yeah, we're pretty proud of that "Ragged Old Flag," which has since gained stars and been reproduced many times over, to hang in the yard of each and every true American on Independence Day, year after year.
- 1
Waylon Jennings, 'America'
As far as the top Independence Day songs go, Jennings' to-the-point track "America" is about as good as it gets. "From the mountains, down to the sea / You've become such a habit with me, America," the late country icon sings in his gentle, signature way. This one makes No. 1 on our patriotic list because not only does Jennings call out all of his brothers of all colors and unite us, but we recognize him, the legend, as a figure in our country's history that will shine through decades and decades.