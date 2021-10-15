Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, got all dressed up to celebrate his 30th birthday, and she shared pictures via social media — including a gift that she admits is also partly for her.

The country superstar posted a series of pictures on Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 14), showing her in a floral print dress and McLoughlin in a dress shirt and checkered jacket, smiling into the camera.

"Gussied up to celebrate this dream boat today!" Lambert writes to accompany the pictures, adding, "Happy 30th Birthday @brendanjmcloughlin. I love you so much. I’m so thankful to have you in my life. Cheers to the next 30 years!"

Subsequent pictures show the couple standing on the back porch of their house and Lambert giving McLoughlin a kiss, while a final video slide shows him comically embracing his gift, which is a Kitchen Aid mixer.

"P.S. I might have gotten him the @kitchenaidusa for both of us!" Lambert writes. "Thanks in advance hunny for all the yummy you use this thing for!"

Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, was among the more than 170,000 followers who liked Lambert's post, and fellow country singer Caylee Hammack was among those who commented, writing, " I love that he got a @kitchenaidusa mixer. It’s a must have."

Lambert and McLoughlin first saw each other on the set of Good Morning America in November of 2018. In October 2019, Lambert told the New York Times she was doing media at the time to promote the release of the Pistol Annies' Interstate Gospel album, which dropped on Nov. 2, 2018. That's the day her bandmates, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, fixed her up with McLoughlin, at that time an NYPD officer who was working security for the TV show.

"My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back," Lambert told the Times. "They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, 'He’s here. And he’s pretty.'"

Lambert and McLoughlin hit it off instantly, and the couple married just months later on Jan. 26, 2019. They kept their nuptials a secret until just after Valentine's Day, when she shared a photo on Instagram, stunning fans with the news that she was married.

