Wyoming Drivers Among Worst in America, Report Says

While not as bad as our neighbors in Utah, Idaho, and Nebraska, Wyoming drivers are still among the worst in the country, according to a recently released annual report by QuoteWizard.

QuoteWizard analyzed over two million insurance quotes to find out which states have the worst drivers in America and which have the best.

Drivers were evaluated on four factors to determine overall driving quality -- accidents, citations, DUIs, and speeding tickets.

Overall, Wyoming ranked 14th worst and had the highest number of DUIs. Iowa ranked the worst and New Hampshire the best.

For the full report, visit: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-state

