It's safe to say that Miranda Lambert is on a roll lately — professional and personally, she's firing on all cylinders. It's no wonder she's been named to the prestigious TIME100 Most Influential People List for 2022.

"I’m so honored to join this year’s class of #TIME100," Lambert notes on Instagram "I only ever wanted to sing and write songs and thanks to y’all I’ve gotten to do that and so much more. Thank y’all for being on this journey with me💖."

While the country artist could easily be included in several of the list's individual categories, Lambert is featured in the Innovators group. Zendaya and Taika Waititi are other notable Innovators in the 2022 collection.

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer's friend and collaborator Elle King had the honor of writing a tribute to Lambert, in which she speaks highly of her friend's mentorship and support.

"Not a lot of people will take your hand, nudge you right into the spotlight, and share it with you — especially if they’ve already spent decades as one of country music’s most acclaimed performers and songwriters," King writes, "But that’s exactly what Miranda Lambert did in 2019, when she asked me to be a part of her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, during which she brought along a new generation of artists to share her stage."

"It was Miranda’s idea to bring us all together — she wanted powerful female voices to front the whole thing. That’s her vibe: she’s all about making everybody feel welcome. And there is not one inauthentic hair on her head," she adds.

Lambert and King broke a decades-old record when their song "Drunk (And I Don't Want to Go Home)" reached No. 1. They are the first female duo to top the charts since Reba McEntire and Linda Davis did it with "Does He Love You" in 1993.

In addition to the esteemed honor, reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year will perform at the 2022 TIME100 Gala on Wednesday, June 8. Mary J. Blige — who is included in the Icons category — will also take the stage.

Lambert is currently on the road with Little Big Town on the revived Bandwagon Tour, with dates continuing through June 11. She is also gearing up for her first-ever residency Las Vegas. Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency begins on Sep. 23 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood and will run into 2023.