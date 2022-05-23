Cheers to 50 years!

That's what we can say Thursday when Needs Inc. Food Pantry has an Open House as part of its 50th year of service for Cheyenne and Laramie County. There have been lots of changes to the location at 900 Central Ave. in Cheyenne. Just this last year, they raised funds to get a new cooler to store donated foods. They also made some significant changes in the clothing store.

Thursday will bring a great celebration of Needs Inc. Food Pantry, which help so many people in the community, they'll be turning 50, holding an open house AND they'll have a ribbon cutting with the Greater Cheyenne Chamber Of Commerce.

A staggering number that Needs Inc. has shared included the number of people in Wyoming that face food insecurity, meaning, they don't know where their next meal is coming from. That number is 67,750. That's a huge number when you think of our small population state-wide. Those are people you see every day. People you know.

This is why Needs Inc. is such a great organization, they're able to at least help people in Laramie County and Cheyenne that may otherwise not have an option to get a meal. Check this post out from last week, it shows how many people they helped in ONE day.

105 families needed help and were helped by Needs Inc. That's incredible. You can find out more about how many people were helped in 2021 here.

Taylor Albert, Executive Director of Needs Inc. Food Pantry had this to say about Thursday's event.

“Our community has made it possible for us to provide food to families in Laramie County for the last 50 years. We have made a lot of changes throughout the pandemic to make sure we are around for our community for another 50 years! We invite anyone and everyone to join us at our open house Thursday, May 26th from 4pm-7pm to see the changes we have made and celebrate this huge milestone with us”

So, if you have time on Thursday, check out their open house from 4 pm to 7 pm, find a worker or a volunteer and let them know they're valued.

