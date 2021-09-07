Montana Resident Killed in Motorcycle Accident Near Buffalo

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, on August 27 63 year-old Gerald Meerkatz died in a motorcycle accident in Johnson County near Buffalo.

Get our free mobile app

At around 12 a.m., a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Meerkatz was traveling eastbound on US 16 near milepost 56.8.

According to the report provided by Highway Patrol, the motorcycle entered into a right-hand curve but didn't maintain its lane and crossed the centerline where it began to wobble.

The motorcycle continued to wobble then tipped onto its right side just before exiting the roadway on the left.

The motorcycle then slid into the gravel shoulder and tripped causing Meerkatz to be separated from his vehicle.

The motorcycle came to a rest facing the east.

The driver was found lying face-up with his head facing westbound when EMS arrived.

Speed was listed as a possible contributing factor, and Meerkatz was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Meerkatz is from Montana and was the former CEO of Montana West Economic Development, where he had worked since 2016.