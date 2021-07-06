Missouri Motorists Killed in Fatal Accident in Sheridan County

A two person fatal crash occurred around milepost 64 on US 14 West near Dayton, Wyoming on July 3 a little after 4 p.m.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, there was a heavy rainstorm in the area, with a 2007 Ford Crown Vic traveling west while two motorcycles were traveling east.

The Ford was descending a long downhill stretch that ended with a curve to the right and, when the driver attempted to make the right-hand curve, the vehicle was unable to make the corner, crossing the centerline into the path of the two motorcycles, due to poor tread on the tires and the wet road.

The Ford struck one of the motorcycles, a 2000 BMW K1200LT, first on the front driver side, which caused the Ford to rotate counter-clockwise in front of the other motorcycle, a 2016 Indian Scout Sixty ATV.

The Indian motorcycle hit the rear door of the Ford on the passenger side, throwing both motorcycles and riders off the road into a ditch.

The Ford came to an uncontrolled rest on the eastbound shoulder facing southwest.

While both riders were wearing helmets, their helmets came off during the crash.

The two motorcycle riders, husband and wife Brett and Robin Dickerson, ages 56 and 57 respectively, were residents of Missouri, and were camping in the area.

Both succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while the occupants of the Ford, 55-year-old Scott A. Nicholson, 59-year-old Sandra L. Nicholson, 19-year-old Mary A. Nicholson, and 22-year-old William S. Nicholson, were taken to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.