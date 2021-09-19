Morgan Evans Knows ‘Love Is Real,’ and It’s All Around Us

Country singer Morgan Evans often gushes about his love for his wife, fellow artist Kelsea Ballerini. But there are other things Evans really loves, too — like his firepit.

“I had COVID in March, and it was awful for about a week, but then during that second week when I had to be quarantined, I decided that I was going to put a firepit in the backyard,” Evans shares during a Zoom interview. “We moved from an apartment to a house last year. It’s a really sweet setup.”

Indeed, Evans says he loves the firepit that now lives in his backyard, the piano that now lives in his living room and the Weissenborn guitar that now lives on his wall. He also, most certainly, loves Dibs, his and Ballerini's dog, who usually lives right at his feet when Evans is off the road.

“We had to put him on a diet,” Evans says with a laugh. “The vet actually told us, like, ‘Hey, you need to look after him better.’ He’s getting in better shape now.”

But it’s not necessarily these that Evans is thinking about when he sings his new single, “Love Is Real.” Instead, the Australian-born artist — also known for his songs “Kiss Somebody” and “Day Drunk” — finds that it’s the little moments in life that he just might love the most.

“It's about capturing those moments and that feeling that comes when everything is just right in the world,” Evans says of the song, which he co-wrote alongside Jordan Reynolds and Parker Welling. “For me, that's just an amazing feeling, and one that I wanted to share in this music.”

Evans does recognize, though, that the song has the potential to mean so much more.

“It's pretty easy in this world to find things that are kind of awful around you or people being awful to each other, and I think it's important to remember that as crazy as it all may seem, there are always those moments to be found," he reflects. "It's good to remember them and to look for them and appreciate them.”

Often, Evans notes, he sees those moments at concerts. “Just being there in a moment of commonality and common ground is a special feeling,” he explains.

“It doesn't matter who's standing next to you when they are next to you singing the same song you are," Evans continues. "It’s really a special thing to be a part of.”

