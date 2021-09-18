Cheyenne Police Looking for Runaway Teen

UPDATE (9/20):

Cheyenne police say Steege has been located and returned home safely.

ORIGINAL STORY (9/18):

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a runaway teenager.

According to a department Facebook post, police are looking for 17-year-old Gracie Steege, also known as Hayden.

Steege is 5-foot-5, weighs 180 to 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing orange pants, and may have a cat with her.

Anyone with information on Steege's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 21-50679.