‘Mortal Kombat’ Movie Will Push R Rating To Its Limit

According to director Simon McQuoid, the new Mortal Kombat movie will be very R-rated. Everything we’ve learned about the film up until this point indicates that Mortal Kombat will be bloody, but now we know exactly how much. The movie will push the boundaries of its R-rating, but will stop short of being “unreleasable.”

Speaking with GamesRadar, McQuoid shared the creative team’s intention behind Mortal Kombat's violence. “We wanted to push the [blood, gore, and fatalities] right to the limit,” said McQuoid. But of course, there's a level of brutality that surpasses the R-rating. “Obviously, there’s a point where the film becomes unreleasable if you push it too far, and that would be a very unwise return on investment for the studio.”

Despite the limitations of its rating, McQuoid is confident that his Mortal Kombat film will emulate the roughness from the video game franchise. “From day one it’s been, ‘Okay, we’re doing this and we’re going to do it properly,’” he said. It‘s hard to imagine a modern Mortal Kombat movie that didn’t have an alarming amount of violence. Producer Todd Garner revealed that during his first meeting with Warner Bros., the studio asked if the project would need an R-rating. “There is no other way,” he replied.

The latest Mortal Kombat feature will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16, 2021. If you’re someone who gets queasy at onscreen blood and gore, remember this: You have been warned.

