Get Over Here, New ‘Mortal Kombat’ Images

The quality of the original Mortal Kombat movies varied wildly. The first Kombat was okay, but the sequel, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation is one of the ugliest, goofiest video game movies ever made. Ever wonder why they didn’t make another Mortal Kombat movie for almost 25 years? Mortal Kombat: Annihilation!

The new Mortal Kombat looks like a big step in the right direction. The new trailer just hit the internet and it is about as red as a red-band trailer gets. It’s full of bloody violence and brutal fatalities. Even better, the characters powers and weapons look impressively realistic. These new images show off the full movie looks of Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Kano (Josh Lawson), and Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee). You can see them all below:

If you missed it, here’s the official red-band Mortal Kombat trailer.

The film’s official synopsis:

In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16.