National Weather Service in Cheyenne Announces Storm Spotter Classes

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced the 2021 SkyWarn Virtual Storm Spotter Talk Series. The virtual classes are open to everyone and completely free!

The Basic SkyWarn Training Classes will provide safety tips as help those that register with cloud and storm recognition. There will be both Basic SkyWarn Training Presentations, which will include five storm spotter talks and Advanced Storm Spotter Training Presentations, which include two Advanced Storm Spotter Talks.

The Basic SkyWarn Training Presentations will be approximately 60-90 minutes in length and will cover the following:

  • Value of Storm Spotters & Reporting Severe Weather
  • Severe Thunderstorms
  • evere Weather Climatology for SE Wyoming & West Nebraska
  • Doppler Radar Basics
  • Thunderstorm Ingredients & Stages
  • Tornadoes
  • Spotter Placement & Severe Weather Safety

Advanced Spotter Presentations will last approximately 90-120 minutes in length and will cover in detail the following topics:

  • Global Weather Patterns
  • Southeast WY & West Nebraska Severe Storm Climatology
  • Deeper Meteorological Look at Severe Weather Components (Moisture, CAPE, Wind Shear, Lift)
  • Supercell & Tornado Lifecycle
  • Deeper look at Doppler Radar and how it works
  • Latest Satellite Technology
  • Severe Weather Safety & Reporting Severe Weather
The first training classes start next week and the schedule is listed below with registrations linked to each class:

All spotter classes are set to start at 6:30 p.m. For additional contacts, you can call 307- 772-2468 or 800-269-6220.

