Ready to just be done with 2021 and start 2022? Well, apparently Netflix is with you. Today, the company offered a preview of what they called their “genre series slate” for next year, giving previews of 18 new and returning shows in the worlds of fantasy, horror, sci-fi, superheroes and so on. It’s not even December yet! Netflix does not care.

First, they announced release dates for three new series (and one new season of a returning hit) that are coming in the first two months of 2022. They are...

Then they ran down 14 more shows that are due in the rest of the year, including the animated spinoff of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, new seasons of Locke & Key and Stranger Things, and The Witcher’s new spinoff series. Here are all of them, along with their official synopses from Netflix...

Netflix

Alice in Borderland: Season 2

The epic live-action adaptation of the hit manga by Haro Aso -where young people are forced to take on games in order to survive in the mysterious world of the Borderland- is coming back for a second season! In order to unravel the mysteries of the Borderland and return to our world, Arisu, Usagi and their companions have to take on the next stage, where even more gruesome games await them. Will they be able to finally shed light on the mysteries of the Borderland? The unpredictable adventure continues... Alice in Borderland is based on the original graphic novel of the same name by Haro Aso, directed and written by Shinsuke Sato as well as Yoshiki Watabe and Yasuko Kuramitsu.

All of Us are Dead

All of Us Are Dead is a story about people who are trapped in a high school where a zombie virus is spreading and those who are trying to save them as extreme situations riddled with surprises unfold.

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas

The animated series chronicles the origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak. The series will be Executive Produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller from The Stone Quarry alongside Jay Olivia and Shay Hatten. Zack Snyder will direct two episodes. Jay Oliva (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and Trese) will be showrunning as well as directing two episodes of the series.

The Cuphead Show

The character-driven comedy follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they’ve always got one another’s backs. The new series will expand on the characters and world of Cuphead, with an animation style inspired by the classic Fleischer cartoons from the 1930s. For King Features, CJ Kettler will serve as the Executive Producer and creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will serve as Executive Producers for Studio MDHR.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The animated series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk. CD PROJEKT RED, the company behind the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, is producing the series, with a creative team formed of talent from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Cyberpunk 2077. The team at CD PROJEKT RED has been working on this new series since 2018. Acclaimed Japan-based animation company, Studio Trigger, will serve as the animation studio on the series and bring the world of Cyberpunk to life with their signature, vibrant style.

First Kill

When it's time for teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis). But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for. Felicia D. Henderson (The Punisher, Empire, Gossip Girl, Soul Food) is the writer, showrunner, and executive producer for First Kill, which is based on the short story by New York Times best-selling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab, who is also a writer and executive producer for the series. Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss serve as executive producers through Belletrist Productions.

Netflix

Locke & Key: Season 3

The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat -- the most dangerous one yet -- looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment.

Magic: The Gathering

Coming soon in 2022 is Magic: The Gathering, an all-new animated event series from Entertainment One (eOne) Hasbro’s global entertainment studio. Magic: The Gathering’s compelling characters, fantastic worlds, and deep strategic gameplay have entertained and delighted fans for more than 25 years.

The Midnight Club

A new horror series from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) based on the creative works of bestselling author Christopher Pike. Cast includes Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, Patricia Drake and Heather Langenkamp.

Resident Evil

Resident Evil is a live action, scripted series that will tell a brand new story building on Capcom’s legendary video game franchise. Nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets. Stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, along with Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Nuñez.

The Sandman

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence. The Sandman is a new dark fantasy series based on the comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman (Good Omens, Coraline).

Netflix

Stranger Things 4

A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world — forever.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3

On the same day in 1989, 43 infants are born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates ‘The Umbrella Academy.’ In 2019, the estranged family reunites upon the news of their father's mysterious passing, but begin to fracture due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse. After failing to save the world, the siblings travel back in time to escape, but it goes awry and scatters them across different periods in 1960s Dallas. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which turns out to be a result of the group’s timeline disruption -- yet again. Upon finally reuniting and putting a stop to the 1960s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy returns home to 2019, convinced they fixed the timeline and therefore prevented the initial apocalypse from ever happening. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly how they left them ... Welcome to the Sparrow Academy.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

