New CEO of UW Collaborator Educational Health Center of Wyoming

A new CEO has been named to the federally qualified health center (FQHC) system that collaborates with the University of Wyoming’s Family Medicine Residency Programs.

Get our free mobile app

Thomas Smoll was selected to serve in the executive leadership role. Smoll, who begins his duties Aug. 9, will be replacing David Jones, the dean of UW’s College of Health Sciences.

Smoll has more than 15 years of health care administration experience with FQHC facilities in rural communities.

He also provided executive leadership and strategic direction in Unalaska, Alaska, Cut Bank, Mont., and Pecos, N.M., where he oversaw the management of a rural FQHC Level III patient-centered medical home that provides medical, dental, and behavioral health needs.