See A New Rendition of a Classic With the Univ. of Wyoming

Join in a virtual program tomorrow, April 5, at 6:45 pm from the University of Wyoming's Classics Program, "Uprooting Medea."

Get our free mobile app

Shivaike Shah, a visiting writer and producer from Brown Arts Institute, will be speaking about the Medea projects developments from the play adaption by Francesca Amewudah-Rivers to a film directed by Riffy Ahmed. This development took place between 2018 and 2022.

Khameleon Productions sponsors the “Uprooting Medea” tour and strives to present a reimagination of Euripides’ tragedy with an all-global cast and crew that features original compositions, movement, and spoken word commissioned by the company.

The free virtual event can be accessed via the Zoom link here. Some material may not be suitable for all audience members.